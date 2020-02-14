US Markets

Canada's Enbridge falls short of profit estimates on higher costs

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAN RIEDLHUBER

Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, posted quarterly profit below analysts' estimates on Friday, as higher operating costs ate into the company's earnings.

Compares with estimates, adds unit details

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Canada's largest pipeline operator, posted quarterly profit below analysts' estimates on Friday, as higher operating costs ate into the company's earnings.

The company transported 2.728 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil on its Mainline system during fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 2.685 million bpd a year earlier. However, adjusted core earnings from its Mainline system fell 3.7%.

Adjusted earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in its gas transmission and midstream unit decreased C$4 million ($3.02 million), partly hurt by lower gas prices and higher operating costs linked with the Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline blast in Kentucky in August.

The blast near Danville, Kentucky on the Texas Eastern system followed an explosion in Ohio in January last year, that injured at least two people.

The company reported a 5.3% rise in adjusted earnings to C$1.23 billion.

On a per share basis, the company earned 61 Canadian cents, below analysts' expectations of 63 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3245 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular