Canada's Enbridge beats profit estimates, sees improving Mainline throughput

Compares with estimates, adds CEO comment, background

July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO on Wednesday posted quarterly profit slightly higher than analysts' estimates and said it sees throughput improving across its Mainline system, the country's biggest network of export pipelines.

Still, Enbridge's profit was 5% lower than last year as it transported lower volumes of oil after the country's producers curbed output to cope with a coronavirus-led plunge in demand and excess global supply.

In May, Enbridge deferred C$1 billion ($748.39 million) in capital spending and announced plans to cut costs by C$300 million as plummeting oil prices dealt a blow to the ailing energy industry in Canada, the world's fourth-largest crude producer.

In the liquids pipelines unit, Mainline throughput was about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) lower sequentially, but throughput has been improving steadily and in-line with the company's expectations, said Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco.

The company continues to expect Mainline volumes to be under-utilized by 200,000 to 400,000 bpd in the third quarter and by 100,000 to 300,000 bpd in the fourth quarter, before returning to full utilization in early 2021.

On an adjusted per share basis, the company earned 56 Canadian cents, while analysts' on average had expected 55 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to C$1.65 billion, or 82 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.74 billion, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company transported 2.44 million bpd of crude on its Mainline system during the quarter, down from 2.66 million bpd last year.

($1 = 1.3362 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

