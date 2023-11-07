News & Insights

Canada's emissions reductions unlikely to meet 2030 target, auditor general says

November 07, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian government's emissions reduction plan is insufficient to meet its target to cut emissions by 40% to 45% below the 2005 level by 2030, a report by the country's auditor general said on Tuesday.

An audit found the government's plan insufficient because key measures needed to meet the 2030 target were delayed or not prioritized, according to a statement from the office of the auditor general.

