Canada's economy up 0.8% October, seen up 0.3% in November

Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

The Canadian economy most likely rose 0.3% in November, following a 0.8% gain in October and a revised 0.2% rise in September, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that gross domestic product would rise by 0.8% in October from September.

