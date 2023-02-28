US Markets

Canada's economy unexpectedly stalled in Q4; January rebound likely

February 28, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy recorded no growth in the final three months of 2022, massively underperforming expectations, though economic activity likely rebounded with a 0.3% increase in January, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

The 0.0% growth reading in fourth-quarter gross domestic product capped five consecutive quarterly increases and missed analysts' average forecast of a 1.5% rise. It was also well below the Bank of Canada's forecast for 1.3% annualized GDP growth in the quarter.

The economy contracted 0.1% in December from November, also below analysts' expectations that GDP would be unchanged in the month.

Still, Statscan said the economy likely started 2023 on a stronger footing, with increases in sectors including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction and wholesale trade indicating a 0.3% rise.

