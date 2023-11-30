Canada's economy shrinks 1.1% in Q3, but growth seen in October

New throughout

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the third quarter, underperforming expectations, but real GDP most likely edged up 0.2% in October after a 0.1% gain in September, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.

The third-quarter reading came in below the 0.2% increase forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll as well as the Bank of Canada's (BoC) 0.8% growth projection.

Still, the economy avoided slipping into a technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions - because second-quarter GDP data was revised to 1.4% growth from an initial report of 0.2% decline.

A decrease in exports and slower inventory accumulation weighed on the economy in third quarter and were partially offset by increases in government spending and housing investment, Statscan said, noting that new housing construction increased for first time since early 2022.

The month-over-month gain in September, led by goods-producing industries, exceeded analysts' zero growth forecast.

In an advance estimate for October, Statscan said increases in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, retail trade, and construction sectors were partially offset by decreases in the wholesale trade sector.

The central bank expects economic growth to remain muted for the next few quarters before picking up at the end of 2024. Last week, Governor Tiff Macklem said interest rates might be at their peak, given that excess demand has vanished and weak growth is expected to persist for many months.

Combined with recent easing in inflation and jobs data, the third-quarter contraction and the rebound forecast for October are unlikely to sway expectations that the BoC will keep rates on hold at its next announcement on Dec. 6. 0#BOCWATCH

The BoC has remained on the sidelines since July after lifting its benchmark interest rate to a 22-year high of 5%.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

