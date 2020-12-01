US Markets

Canada's economy posts record 40.5% annualized Q3 growth

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICHOLA SAMINATHER

Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 40.5% in the third quarter, rebounding from a sharp contraction in the previous quarter, as many businesses reopened from COVID-19 related shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

September's GDP rose by 0.8% over August on the strength of the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector, as well as manufacturing growth.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q3

Q2

Q1 Annualized change

+40.5 -38.1 -7.3 Change from previous quarter +8.9 -11.3 -1.9 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

+2.6 -1.0 -0.9

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 47.6% annualized growth in the quarter and a 0.9% increase in September GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)

