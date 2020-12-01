Canada's economy posts record 40.5% annualized Q3 growth

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 40.5% in the third quarter, rebounding from a sharp contraction in the previous quarter, as many businesses reopened from COVID-19 related shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

September's GDP rose by 0.8% over August on the strength of the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector, as well as manufacturing growth.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q3

Q2

Q1 Annualized change

+40.5 -38.1 -7.3 Change from previous quarter +8.9 -11.3 -1.9 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

+2.6 -1.0 -0.9

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 47.6% annualized growth in the quarter and a 0.9% increase in September GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com; +1 343 961-4020))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.