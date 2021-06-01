Canada's economy posts annualized 5.6% Q1 growth

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 5.6% in the first as a result of favourable mortgage rates, government transfers to households and businesses, and an improved labor market, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

March's GDP increased by 1.1% over February as both goods-producing and services-producing sectors were up.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q1

Q4

Q3 Annualized change

+5.6 +9.3 +41.7 Change from previous quarter +1.4 +2.2 +9.1 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

+2.9 +1.3 +2.3

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 6.7% annualized growth in the first quarter and a +1.0% increase in March GDP.

