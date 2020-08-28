US Markets

Canada's economy posts a record 38.7% annualized Q2 contraction

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Canada's economy contracted at a record annualized rate of 38.7% in the second quarter as a result of the shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy contracted at a record annualized rate of 38.7% in the second quarter as a result of the shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

June's GDP rose by 6.5% over May as both goods-producing and services-producing sectors recovered from the shutdowns.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q2

Q1

Q4 Annualized change

-38.7 -8.2

+0.6 Change from previous quarter -11.5 -2.1

+0.1 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

-1.2 -0.5

+0.8

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for -39.6% annualized growth in the quarter and a +5.6% increase in June GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson) ((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; +1 613 235-6745))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular