Canada's economy posts a record 38.7% annualized Q2 contraction

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy contracted at a record annualized rate of 38.7% in the second quarter as a result of the shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

June's GDP rose by 6.5% over May as both goods-producing and services-producing sectors recovered from the shutdowns.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q2

Q1

Q4 Annualized change

-38.7 -8.2

+0.6 Change from previous quarter -11.5 -2.1

+0.1 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

-1.2 -0.5

+0.8

