Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

OTTAWA, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while December's real GDP edged up 0.1%.

Canada's economy is expected to grow by 0.5% in January, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate. Analysts had expected fourth quarter annualized growth of 7.5%, with December GDP at 0.3%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

