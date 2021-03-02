US Markets

Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICHOLA SAMINATHER

Canada's economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while December's real GDP edged up 0.1%.

Canada's economy is expected to grow by 0.5% in January, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate. Analysts had expected fourth quarter annualized growth of 7.5%, with December GDP at 0.3%.

