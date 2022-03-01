Canada's economy posts 6.7% annualized Q4 growth, January GDP likely up 0.2%

Adds details, Canadian dollar

March 1 - The Canadian economy grew 6.7% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis, beating expectations, with growth likely accelerating in January led by the performance of sectors including retail, construction and finance, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

A preliminary estimate for January showed GDP mostly likely rose 0.2%, after remaining unchanged in December. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 0.1% in December and 6.5% in the fourth quarter.

The strong fourth-quarter print came in above the Bank of Canada's own January forecast of a fourth-quarter gain of 5.8%. The central bank is broadly expected to raise its key interest rate to 0.50% when its meets on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar CAD= steadied after the data, trading at 1.2680 to the greenback, or 78.86 U.S. cents.

