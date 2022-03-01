Canada's economy posts 6.7% annualized Q4 growth, January GDP likely up 0.2%

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, as business investment in structures and home ownership transfer costs drove growth, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

January's GDP most likely increased by 0.2%, Statscan said in a preliminary estimate, while December GDP was flat as the goods-producing sector declined slightly and the services-producing sector edged up.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q4

Q3

Q2 Annualized change

+6.7 +5.5 -3.6 Change from previous quarter +1.6 +1.3 -0.9 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

+1.6 +1.2 +2.4

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 6.5% annualized growth in the quarter and a 0.1% increase in December. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

