Canada's economy posts 3.3% annualized Q2 growth

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, below analysts' expectations, driven by increased business investment in inventories, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

June's real GDP rose by 0.1% over May, meeting expectations, while July's GDP likely edged down by 0.1%, StatsCan said in a flash estimate.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q2

Q1

Q4 Annualized change

+3.3 +3.1 +6.7 Change from previous quarter +0.8 +0.8 +1.6 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

+3.3 +3.0 +1.9

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 4.4% annualized growth in the second quarter and a 0.1% increase in June GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.