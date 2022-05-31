Canada's economy posts 3.1% annualized Q1 growth

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1% in the first quarter, below analysts' expectations, with growth slowing compared to the previous quarter on a drop in international export volumes, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

March's GDP rose by 0.7% over February, beating expectations, as both goods-producing and services-producing sectors grew. February's gain was revised down.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q1

Q4

Q3 Annualized change

+3.1 +6.6 +5.3 Change from previous quarter +0.8 +1.6 +1.3 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

+2.9 +1.9 +1.3

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 5.4% annualized growth in the first quarter and a 0.5% increase in March GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.