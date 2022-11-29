Canada's economy posts 2.9% annualized Q3 growth

Adds details, Canadian dollar

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the third quarter, above expectations, while real GDP most likely was unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected third-quarter annualized growth of 1.5% and a gain of 0.1% in September.

Quarterly growth was driven by a rise in exports, non-residential structures, and business investment in inventories, Statscan said, adding that declines in housing investment and household spending were moderating factors.

Exports were up 2.1%, rising for the second consecutive quarter, led by crude oil and bitumen, and farm and fishing products. Imports fell 0.4% in the third quarter, reflecting widespread declines in energy products, including crude oil, natural gas, and nuclear fuel.

The Canadian Dollar CAD= weakened to its lowest in nearly three weeks at 1.3524 to the greenback, or 73.94 U.S. cents, after GDP Data.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto, additional reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa)

