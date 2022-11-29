US Markets

Canada's economy posts 2.9% annualized Q3 growth

November 29, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the third quarter, above analysts' expectations, driven by exports and non-residential structures, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

September's real GDP rose by 0.1% over August, meeting expectations, while October's GDP was likely unchanged, StatsCan said in a flash estimate.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q3

Q2

Q1 Annualized change

+2.9 +3.2 +2.8 Change from previous quarter +0.7 +0.8 +0.7 Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index

-1.4 +3.2 +3.1

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 1.5% annualized growth in the third quarter and a 0.1% increase in September GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

