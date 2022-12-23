Canada's economy grew 0.1% in October, with another increase likely in November

Updates throughout

OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in October versus September, meeting expectations, with another 0.1% increase in GDP seen likely in November, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would rise 0.1% in October from September.

The service producing sector gained by 0.3%, led by gains in public sector, wholesale and client-facing industries, and more-than offset a contraction in goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said.

Goods-producing industries posted a 0.7% decrease in October after four continuous months of growth, mainly due to a decrease in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction and weakening in the manufacturing sector.

In a preliminary estimate for November, Statistics Canada said GDP likely increased 0.1% in November, driven by gains in sectors including utilities and wholesale trade that are expected be partially offset by decline in construction, retail trade and mining.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading at 1.3610 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.48 U.S. cents.

