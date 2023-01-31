Canada's economy grew 0.1% in November, likely was flat in December

Updates throughout

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew 0.1% in November, matching the forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, but was most likely unchanged in December and performed better than expected in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada data suggested on Tuesday.

In a preliminary estimate for December, Statscan said gains in the retail, utilities, and public sectors were offset by decreases in sectors including wholesale and finance and insurance.

It also said annualized gross domestic product in the fourth quarter was likely up 1.6%, above the Bank of Canada's forecast of 1.3%. The flash estimates for December and fourth-quarter GDP, which could change when data is released next month, indicate 3.8% growth in 2022.

The Canadian central bank has raised its key interest rate at a record pace of 425 basis points in 10 months to cool the economy and bring inflation down. After the latest rate hike last week, the BoC said it would likely hold off on further increases.

Canada's service-producing sector grew 0.2% in November, buoyed by a third straight month of gains in transportation and warehousing. The goods-producing sector contracted 0.1% in November, dragged down by declines in the construction and manufacturing industries.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading at 1.3430 to the greenback, or 74.46 U.S. cents.

