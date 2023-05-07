Canada’s Economic Slowdown Could Be Good for the U.S.: Kiplinger's Economic Forecasts

Canada is one of our closest neighbors and a major trading partner, so its fortunes have a big bearing on our economy. To help you understand how its economy is performing and what we think will happen across the borders in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will update you on the latest news ( Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter or get a free issue ). Here’s the latest forecast…

The Canadian economy is heading toward a slowdown, but not a recession, which is good news for cross-border trade with the U.S., since Canada is America’s no. 2 trade partner.

Recent data show that Canada’s GDP rose by 0.5% in January from the previous month, and early February data show a similar pace of growth.

Canada’s job market continues to add jobs, keeping the jobless rate at a record low.

Several factors will weigh on Canada’s economy this year. The prevalence of variable-rate mortgages means interest costs for Canadian households have risen relatively quickly. Firms have also indicated that they expect a decline in future sales as consumers start to feel the full impact of higher interest rates on their finances.

The Bank of Canada has likely reached the end of its rate-hiking cycle, making it the first major central bank to do so in the face of slowing economic growth.

