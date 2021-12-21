Canada's Dye & Durham to acquire Link Administration for $2.5 bln

US Markets
Canada's cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd said on Tuesday it will acquire Australia-listed share registry firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion).

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO said on Tuesday it will acquire Australia-listed share registry firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion).

The deal will give Dye & Durham access to Link's prized 43% stake in online realty firm PEXA Group Ltd PXA.AX, which listed on the Australian stock market in July after Link rejected a bid for the company by KKR & Co KKR.N.

Dye & Durham will offer Link A$5.50 in cash for each share, a 14.8% premium to the company's last traded price on Dec. 21, after which the stock went on a trading halt.

The bid was higher than Carlyle Group Inc's CG.Ooffer for Link last month. Link said it had not received any binding offers from the U.S.-based private equity firm after a period of due diligence.

Carlyle declined to comment.

($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Savyata Mishra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

