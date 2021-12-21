US Markets

Canada's Dye & Durham to acquire Link Administration for $2.5 bln

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Canada's cloud-based service provider Dye & Durham Ltd said on Tuesday it will acquire Australia-listed Link Administration Holdings Ltd for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion). ($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars)

