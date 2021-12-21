Canada's Dye & Durham to acquire Link Administration for $2.5 bln

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's cloud-based service provider Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO said on Tuesday it will acquire Australia-listed Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion).

($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.