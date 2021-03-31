Canada's Dollarama revenue rises 3.6% on pandemic-led sales boost

March 31 (Reuters) - Canadian discount store chain Dollarama Inc DOL.TO reported a 3.6% rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as customers spent more on groceries and other household essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose to C$1.1 billion ($872.95 million) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$1.07 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2601 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.