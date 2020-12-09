Canada's Dollarama beats estimates for sales

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter sales on Wednesday, as customers largely staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic spent more on Halloween decorations and household essentials.

Net sales rose to C$1.06 billion ($829 million) in the quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$947.6 million a year earlier, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of C$994.9 million.

($1 = 1.2778 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

