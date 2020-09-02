Canada's Dollarama beats estimates for quarterly sales

US Markets
Dollarama Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, as the Canadian discount retailer benefited from consumers spending more on household and cleaning products.

Net sales rose to C$1.01 billion ($772.82 million) in the second quarter from C$946.4 million a year earlier, compared with Wall Street expectations of C$975.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings narrowed to C$142.5 million in the quarter ended Aug. 2 from C$143.2 million.

($1 = 1.3069 Canadian dollars)

