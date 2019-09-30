Canada's dollar, the 'second cleanest shirt,' rises in September

The Canadian dollar was little changed against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the currency holding on to its gains for the month after it had been supported by the Bank of Canada's divergence from other central banks.
