Canada's Danielle Smith named Alberta conservative party leader, to become premier

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Danielle Smith was chosen as leader of Alberta's ruling United Conservative Party on Thursday, and will replace Jason Kenney as premier of Canada's main oil-producing province.

Smith will lead the UCP into the next provincial election scheduled for May 2023.

