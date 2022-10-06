US Markets

Canada's Danielle Smith named Alberta conservative party leader, to become premier

Nia Williams Reuters
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Danielle Smith was chosen as leader of Alberta's ruling United Conservative Party on Thursday, and will replace Jason Kenney as premier of Canada's main oil-producing province.

Smith will lead the UCP into the next provincial election scheduled for May 2023.

