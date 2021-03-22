Canada's CPPIB to invest $93 mln in Brazil's Igua

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund CPPIB has joined a group of investors to acquire 514 million reais ($93.4 million) in new shares issued by sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA IGSN3.SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The investor group will also acquire an unspecified amount of shares held by minority shareholders. private equity firm IG4 Capital will remain Igua's controlling shareholder after the capital increase.

($1 = 5.5057 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

