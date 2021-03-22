US Markets

Canada's CPPIB to invest $93 mln in Brazil's Igua

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Canadian pension fund CPPIB has joined a group of investors to acquire 514 million reais ($93.4 million) in new shares issued by sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund CPPIB has joined a group of investors to acquire 514 million reais ($93.4 million) in new shares issued by sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA IGSN3.SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The investor group will also acquire an unspecified amount of shares held by minority shareholders. private equity firm IG4 Capital will remain Igua's controlling shareholder after the capital increase.

($1 = 5.5057 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular