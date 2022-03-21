US Markets

Canada's CPPIB reaches 10% stake in Brazil's BR Malls amid tie-up effort

Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls said on Monday that the Canada Pension Plan Investments Board (CPPIB), which is a major shareholder in rival Aliansce Sonae, has reached a 10.24% stake in the company.

Aliansce Sonae is currently pushing for a tie-up with BR Malls and had an offer rejected by the latter's board last week. The CPPIB-backed firm, however, is still expected to formally call a BR Malls shareholders' meeting for a voting on the matter as it continues to build a stake in the rival.

