Canada's CPPIB in talks to acquire stake in Brazilian sanitation firm Igua

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA IGSN3.SA said on Friday Canadian pension fund CPPIB had delivered a non-binding offer to buy stake in the company.

Igua did not disclose any further details on the potential deal. Igua provides water and sewage services to 37 municipalities in Brazil, according to its website.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jan Harvey)

