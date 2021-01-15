US Markets

Canada's CPPIB in talks to acquire stake in Brazilian sanitation firm Igua

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA said on Friday Canadian pension fund CPPIB had delivered a non-binding offer to buy stake in the company.

Igua did not disclose any further details on the potential deal. Igua provides water and sewage services to 37 municipalities in Brazil, according to its website.

    Most Popular