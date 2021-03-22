Canada's CPPIB acquires 45% stake in Brazilian sanitation company Igua

Updates with details on investment, CPPIB statement

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund CPPIB is acquiring a 45% stake in Brazilian sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA IGSN3.SA for 1.18 billion reais ($213 million), according to a securities filing and a statement on Monday.

CCPIB said it will acquire 514 million reais ($93.4 million) in new shares issued by Igua Saneamento and buy more 664 million reais in existing shares.

After this deal, existing investor Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) will hold a 39% stake in Igua, Brazil's development bank BNDES will have 11% and private equity firm IG4 Capital Group will keep 5%.

CPPIB said that two private equity funds managed by asset manager IG4 will remain the controlling shareholders of Igua.

This new funding round underscores investors' appetite for the sanitation sector as a new law passed in June is expected to prompt states and municipalities to privatize water and sewage companies and to universalize services in Brazil.

In the statement, Scott Lawrence, CPPIB managing director, said Igua may now expand water and sanitation services.

IG4 co-founder Paulo Mattos said part of the proceeds of the transaction will be used to finance Igua's participation in auctions of new licenses to operate water services and privatizations of sanitation companies in Brazil.

($1 = 5.5057 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

