US Markets

Canada's CPPI invests $205 mln in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund

January 30, 2023 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund.

The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.

CPPI's latest investment in the Indian property developer will take its partnership with the company to over $1 billion in assets, IndoSpace said in a statement.

"We have made numerous investments in India's industrial space, where we see strong demand as the manufacturing sector continues to grow and the e-commerce sector matures," said Hari Krishna V, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate India at CPPI.

IndoSpace is a joint venture between the Everstone Group, a Southeast Asia-focussed private equity, and U.S.-based investors GLP and Realterm.

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.