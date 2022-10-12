Canada's CPP Investments taps insider Kristina Fanjoy as CFO

Adds background

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board said on Wednesday it appointed insider Kristina Fanjoy as its chief financial officer.

Fanjoy will succeed Neil Beaumont nearly five months after the company said he was leaving the investment management firm. She joined CPP in 2010 and previously served as head of finance.

The company in August reported a drop in net assets for the first quarter, hit by a decline in equity markets globally that led to losses in the fund's private equity and credit portfolio.

Fanjoy will be responsible for financial policy and reporting strategy, accounting and tax governance, a company statement said.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.