Canada's CPKC signs deal to study passenger rail project in Mexico

July 13, 2023 — 02:43 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's government and railroad company Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) CP.TO have formalized an agreement to study the viability of a passenger rail line from Mexico City to the city of Queretaro, some 140 miles (220 km) north-west from the capital.

"An agreement was signed 15, 20 days ago where the business agrees to look at the viability," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a morning press conference on Thursday. "They already have a rail concession for the line."

A CPKC representative later confirmed the president was referring to a continuation of an earlier agreement reached during a meeting with Lopez Obrador in May.

CPKC said in May it had also agreed to work with the Mexican government to "exploring how" to support its initiatives, including on two rail lines the government is currently having built.

