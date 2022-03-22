Canada's CP Railway, union agree to binding arbitration, resume operations

Adds details, background

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO and union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have agreed to a binding arbitration over a labour dispute, allowing for operations to resume from Tuesday at the country's second-largest railroad.

CP halted operations and locked its workers out early on Sunday, with each side blaming the other for a halt that could have likely disrupted shipment of key commodities at a time of soaring prices.

Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr mediated the talks between CP and the union.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

