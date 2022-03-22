US Markets
CP

Canada's CP Railway, union agree to binding arbitration, resume operations

Contributor
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian Pacific Railway and union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have agreed to a binding arbitration over a labour dispute, allowing for operations to resume from Tuesday at the country's second-largest railroad.

Adds details, background

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO and union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have agreed to a binding arbitration over a labour dispute, allowing for operations to resume from Tuesday at the country's second-largest railroad.

CP halted operations and locked its workers out early on Sunday, with each side blaming the other for a halt that could have likely disrupted shipment of key commodities at a time of soaring prices.

Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr mediated the talks between CP and the union.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular