Canada's CP Rail and union to enter arbitration, resume operations

Contributor
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO and union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have reached an agreement to enter binding arbitration and return to work on Tuesday, the country's second-biggest railroad operator said in a tweet.

