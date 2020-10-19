US Markets

Canada's COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000

Contributor
Moira Warburton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada reported a new COVID-19 milestone on Monday with total infections rising above 200,000 since the pandemic began in early March and as the country's second wave was expected to be worse than the first.

By Moira Warburton

TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada reported a new COVID-19 milestone on Monday with total infections rising above 200,000 since the pandemic began in early March and as the country's second wave was expected to be worse than the first.

Ontario and Quebec, which account for around 60% of Canada's 37.6 million people and just under 80% of the country's reported COVID-19 cases, have seen sharp increases in cases in recent weeks. Both provinces have taken fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Less-populated provinces, including Manitoba and Alberta, are also seeing worrying increases.

Total cases rose by 3,289 to 201,437 while deaths reached 9,778, an increase of 18 over the previous day, government data released on Monday showed.

Although the increase in deaths from COVID-19 remains relatively low in Canada compared with the early months of the pandemic, Canada's chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on Monday she was concerned the country will see an uptick in "severe impacts" of the virus in the coming weeks.

A Reuters tally found the global count of COVID-19 cases had crossed 40 million as of Monday.

Canada announced on Monday that its border with the United States would remain closed until at least Nov. 21, as cases in the U.S. remain high.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Sam Holmes and Sandra Maler)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular