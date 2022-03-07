Canada's Couche-Tard suspends operations in Russia

March 7 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO has suspended operations in Russia, the Canada-based retailer said on Monday, joining a spate of Western brands that have halted their businesses in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Couche-Tard, which has been in Russia for nearly three decades, has more than 38 stores located across St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Pskov.

The company has a presence in 26 countries and territories, with nearly 14,200 stores.

Several Western brands, including sneaker maker Nike and home furnishings firm IKEA, have shut down stores in Russia, as trade curbs and supply constraints have piled political pressure on companies to stop business in the country.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

