US Markets

Canada's Couche-Tard suspends operations in Russia

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has suspended operations in Russia, the Canada-based retailer said on Monday, joining a spate of Western brands that have halted their businesses in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

March 7 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO has suspended operations in Russia, the Canada-based retailer said on Monday, joining a spate of Western brands that have halted their businesses in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Couche-Tard, which has been in Russia for nearly three decades, has more than 38 stores located across St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Pskov.

The company has a presence in 26 countries and territories, with nearly 14,200 stores.

Several Western brands, including sneaker maker Nike and home furnishings firm IKEA, have shut down stores in Russia, as trade curbs and supply constraints have piled political pressure on companies to stop business in the country.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular