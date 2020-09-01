Canada's Couche-Tard reports over 31% fall in quarterly revenue

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO posted lower quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by a coronavirus-led fall in demand at its fuel business.

Total revenue fell 31.4% to $9.7 billion from $14.2 billion, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose 44.2% to $777.1 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 19. from a year earlier. FWN2FY0RS

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

