Canada's Couche-Tard enters Asia with near $360 mln HK acquisition

Contributors
Donny Kwok Reuters
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has entered the Asian market through a deal to buy Convenience Retail Asia Ltd's Hong Kong unit for HK$2.79 billion ($359.80 million), the companies said on Thursday.

Adds details from Couche-Tard statement, recasts lead to add its Asian expansion

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO has entered the Asian market through a deal to buy Convenience Retail Asia Ltd's 0831.HK Hong Kong unit for HK$2.79 billion ($359.80 million), the companies said on Thursday.

The Circle K convenience stores and Saint Honore bakery chain operator plans to declare a special dividend of HK$3.85 per share to its shareholders, with the dividend to be paid before the end of 2020, Convenience Retail Asia said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The convenience store business, with net asset value of HK$622 million as of end-June 2020, comprises 340 Circle K stores in Hong Kong, and the net proceeds will be used to pay the special dividend, the Hong Kong-listed firm added.

The unit, which holds the second largest market share in Hong Kong, will be acquired by Couche-Tard on a cash-free and debt-free basis, the Canadian company said in a separate statement.

The deal will be financed through available cash on hand and is expected to close by Dec. 31.

In September, Couche-Tard reported its quarterly results in which a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand brought its total revenue down 31.4% to $9.71 billion. Net income attributable to the company rose 44.2% to $777.1 million in the same period.

($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More