US Markets

Canada's Couche-Tard beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 25, from $9.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had projected total revenue of $11.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular