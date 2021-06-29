Canada's Couche-Tard beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 25, from $9.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had projected total revenue of $11.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

