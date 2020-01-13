US Markets

Canada's Cott to buy U.S. peer Primo Water for $549.4 mln

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

Canada's Cott Corp said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based bottled water provider Primo Water Corp for $549.4 million in cash and stock, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the North American market.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Cott Corp BCB.TO, COT.N said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based bottled water provider Primo Water Corp PRMW.O for $549.4 million in cash and stock, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the North American market.

Cott has offered each Primo shareholder $14 in cash, stock or a combination of both, which implies a premium of 26.2% to Primo's last close.

Shares of Primo were trading at near the offer price in premarket trading on Monday.

"As Primo and Cott have been strategic partners for six years, we expect a smooth transition and integration," Cott's Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrington said in a statement.

Cott in recent years has bought bottled water companies, including Europe's Eden Springs and U.S.-based DS Services, as it shifts focus to its high-margin water business and away from its tea and coffee businesses.

The company is evaluating strategic options for its S&D Coffee and Tea coffee business as part of that transition.

North Carolina-based Primo would become a wholly owned unit of Cott after deal completion, expected by March 2020.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular