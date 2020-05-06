Canada's coronavirus deaths rise 5% from a day earlier to 4,111 - official data
OTTAWA, May 6 (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by about 5% to 4,111 on Wednesday from a day earlier, official data posted by the public health agency showed.
The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 62,458, according to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam. On Tuesday, there were 3,915 deaths and 61,159 positive diagnoses.
