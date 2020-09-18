US Markets

Canada's Conservative opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
New leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, Erin O'Toole, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the party said in a statement.

"This evening Erin O'Toole received a positive test for COVID-19," the statement said adding that O'Toole remains in isolation and is feeling well.

"He is very relieved that his wife and children have tested negative."

It was announced earlier in the day that Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of Canada's separatist Bloc Quebecois opposition party, had contracted COVID-19 and is in isolation.

O'Toole, a former cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, was elected as the party's new leader last month.

The pandemic has killed more than 9,000 Canadians and authorities are on high alert to prevent a second wave.

