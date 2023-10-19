News & Insights

US Markets
RY

Canada's Conservative leader urges rejection of RBC's offer for HSBC Canada -media

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

October 19, 2023 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pierre Poilievre, Canada's Conservative party leader, called for the federal government to reject Royal Bank of Canada's RY.TO C$13.5 billion ($9.84 billion) offer to buy HSBC's HSBA.L domestic unit, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday.

Blocking the deal is a clear step the government could take to address affordability concerns, Poilievre said in an interview to the newspaper.

"If the biggest bank in Canada simply buys up a growing smaller player, then there's no hope of ever having more competition in Canadian banking," he told the newspaper. "If you remove HSBC, then you’ll be removing downward pressure on lending rates."

Last month, Canada's Competition Bureau said that RBC's takeover of HSBC Canada was unlikely to hurt competition, clearing the way for the country's largest bank to push ahead with its biggest acquisition.

Still, the regulator found that the deal would "result in a loss of rivalry between Canada's largest and seventh-largest banks."

($1 = 1.3723 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.