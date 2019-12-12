US Markets

Canada's Conservative leader Andrew Scheer resigns - source

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

Canada's Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who lost the October election to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has decided to resign, a party source said.

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who lost the October election to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has decided to resign, a party source said.

He will stay on as party chief until the party chooses a new leader, the source said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular