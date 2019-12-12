Canada's Conservative leader Andrew Scheer resigns - source

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who lost the October election to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has decided to resign, a party source said.

He will stay on as party chief until the party chooses a new leader, the source said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

