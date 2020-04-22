US Markets

Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8% to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.

Corrects headline to clarify reference to deaths

OTTAWA, April 22 (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8% to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.

In a statement posted shortly after 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 38,932. The respective figures on Tuesday were 1,728 deaths and 37,382 positive diagnoses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular