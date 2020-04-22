Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

Corrects headline to clarify reference to deaths

OTTAWA, April 22 (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8% to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.

In a statement posted shortly after 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 38,932. The respective figures on Tuesday were 1,728 deaths and 37,382 positive diagnoses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

