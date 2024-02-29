News & Insights

Canada's Competition Bureau obtains court order to expand Google investigation

February 29, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had obtained a court order to gather information and advance an ongoing investigation into Google's online advertising practices in the country.

The court order requires Google to produce records and information relevant to an investigation into whether the search engine giant has engaged in practices that harm competition in the online display advertising industry, Competition Bureau Canada said in a statement.

