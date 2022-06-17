Canada's Competition Bureau continues to block Rogers-Shaw deal, says proposed remedy not enough

OTTAWA, June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's anti-trust regulator said on Friday that the merger of Rogers Communications RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications SJRb.TO should not go ahead on grounds that the deal poses threats to competition in Canada and the efficiencies claimed by the companies were not enough to offset the anti competitive nature of the transaction.

The bureau continued with its assertion that the sale of Shaw's Freedom mobile was not an effective remedy for the merger.

The Competition Bureau was responding to the petition filed by Rogers and Shaw earlier this month .

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Ismail Shakil in Toronto)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.