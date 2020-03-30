US Markets

Canada's Come By Chance refinery to shut due to virus -local media

K. Sathya Narayanan Reuters
North Atlantic Refining Limited's 130,000 barrels per day Come by Chance refinery in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada will be shut down this week due to the coronavirus, a local media report said citing the president of the United Steelworkers Union.

Though the period of the shutdown is uncertain, it could be anywhere from 2 to 5 months, the report dated March 29 said.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

