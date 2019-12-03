Canada's Co-op Refinery workers vote in favor of strike action

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Around 800 union members at the Co-op Refinery in Canada's Regina, Saskatchewan region have voted in favor of a strike action, the Unifor union said on Tuesday, after mediation talks broke down last month.

Refinery management and workers have been locked in a dispute for months over pension contributions. Unifor 594, the union representing the workers, had earlier entered mediation talks with Federated Co-operatives Ltd (FCL) that collapsed last month.

Unifor 594 said its members voted 97.3% in favor of striking if necessary.

The union said its position is unchanged since the break down of mandatory mediation on Nov. 12 and it remains open to changing pension liabilities "but will not budge on pension security for every worker".

The Co-op Refinery has the capacity of 135,000 barrel per day.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

